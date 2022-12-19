Man Sentenced For Shooting Unarmed Victim Outside Of Wyandanch Memorial High School

A 21-year-old man was sentenced for a shooting outside a Long Island high school that left a victim with serious injuries.

Nayshawn James, of Wyandanch, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting outside of Wyandanch Memorial High School in October of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Dec. 19.

“This defendant opened fire just outside school grounds during a crowded dismissal, striking the victim in the face,” Tierney said. “His actions put dozens of innocent schoolchildren at risk, and it is fortunate that no one else was injured or killed by his wonton acts.”

The DA's Office reported that on Monday, Oct. 31, James pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree assault

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Investigators found that on Oct. 29, 2021, James shot an unarmed victim multiple times during an argument, striking the victim in the face with one of the shots, Tierney said.

The victim spent about seven weeks recovering at the hospital, the DA's Office said

Tierney said James was arrested on April 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.