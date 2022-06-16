Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Kids At Wife's Patchogue Day Care

A Long Island man will spend decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing children enrolled at his wife’s day care.

Angel Tacuri, age 53, of Patchogue, pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes, including course of sexual conduct against a child.

He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Thursday, June 16, plus 20 years of supervised release, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

Prosecutors said Tacurri admitted that between 2010 and 2015, he sexually abused eight children ranging in age from three to 10-years-old.

The abuse took place at his wife’s unlicensed day care in Patchogue, prosecutors said.

He was originally indicted in June 2021, accused of abusing six children, but two more victims later came forward.

“This defendant took the innocence of small children and traumatized them in the process to satisfy his depraved desires and that is something they will never have back,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This extensive sentence guarantees the defendant will no longer be able to harm any more children and ensures he will be monitored for years after he is released from prison.”

