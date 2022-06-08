Man Pleads Guilty In Suffolk County Crash That Killed Teen Following High-Speed Pursuit

A man has admitted to leading police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck on Long Island and crashing the truck into another vehicle, killing a 19-year-old driver.

Robert Hengeveld pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the crash that happened on Oct. 19, 2021, causing the death of Starlin Diaz Felipe, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, June 8.

Tierney said Hengeveld also pleaded guilty to:

First-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Reckless driving

“This defendant’s reckless actions caused the tragic death of a teenager," Tierney said. "Not only was he in possession of a stolen truck but he also engaged the police in a high-speed chase through Suffolk County while high on drugs and endangered countless other motorists in the process. While this plea cannot bring back the victim, it does hold the defendant responsible for his actions and protects Suffolk’s citizens from further reckless acts by this defendant.”

The DA's Office reported that Hengeveld, age 51, led Suffolk County Police on a high-speed, 11-minute pursuit after speeding away from a traffic stop in a stolen 2004 Toyota Tacoma.

He ultimately drove the Toyota through a red light at the intersection of County Road 83 and the Long Island Expressway South Service Road at about 11:40 p.m., crashing into a 1999 Honda Civic driven by Felipe, the DA's Office said.

A passenger in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, the report said.

Tierney reported that Hengeveld later admitted he had smoked crack cocaine prior to the crash.

Hengeveld is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 13, Tierney said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.