Man Nabbed For Nesconset Hit-Run Crash Into House, Car Theft, Police Say

A man was arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and then allegedly stole another vehicle to flee the scene.

The incident took place in Nesconset around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Charlemagne Drive.

According to the Suffolk County police, Jayson Merceda, age 29, of Colonia, New Jersey, was driving a 2021 BMW in Nesconset when he crashed the vehicle into the home at Charlemagne Drive.

A resident of a nearby home came outside when he heard the crash and while he was outside, Merceda entered the man’s home, stole a set of car keys, and then stole the man’s 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

A short time later, the Tahoe, occupied by Merceda, was located by an officer in the parking lot of Conoco, located at 3089 Middle County Road in Lake Grove, police said.

Merceda was charged with:

Burglary

Grand larceny

Leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage

Criminal mischief

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at First District Court in Central Islip.

