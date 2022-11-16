Man Indicted On Manslaughter, DWI Charges In Farmingville Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old

A 28-year-old man was indicted for allegedly driving on the Long Island Expressway while drunk and high and causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Travis Dickson was charged with second-degree manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, along with other offenses, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“Another young life was cut short because of poor judgment by this reckless driver,” Tierney said. “A 9-year-old child will never have the chance to experience life and his father is now left with the mental and physical pain of the fatal day that has forever changed his life.”

On Monday, Aug. 22, at about 1:50 a.m., Dickson drove a 2018 BMW 540i while allegedly drunk and impaired by marijuana in Farmingville, the DA's Office said.

He allegedly drove at 119 miles per hour west on the LIE and didn't use brakes before striking the back of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, Tierney said.

The impact of the BMW crushed the back of the Toyota, where the 9-year-old Angel Salas was sitting in his booster seat, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Angel was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The victim's father, who was driving the Toyota, was also treated for injuries at the hospital, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Dickson is also charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree assault

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Driving while ability impaired by combined influence of alcohol and a drug/drugs

Third-degree assault

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Dickson was held on $500,000 cash, $750,000 bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond and his license was suspended, Tierney said.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the DA's Office said.

