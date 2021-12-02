Man Attempts To Lure Long Island Boy Walking Home From School Into SUV, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy and attempted to lure him into his light-colored SUV.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Oceanside when the boy was walking home from school, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the boy was walking on Oceanside Road in the vicinity of Arrow Street, when he was approached by an unknown man driving the light-colored SUV.

The man told the boy he was sent by the child’s mother to pick him up. The child refused to comply and called his mom regarding the incident and the police were notified, police said.

The man is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a black baseball hat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

