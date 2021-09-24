Long Island Massage Therapist Indicted For Forcibly Touching Clients

A Long Island massage therapist has been charged with forcibly touching clients as well as sexual assault and practicing without a license.

Sut-Ho Leung (also known as “Mike”), age 60, of New Hyde Park, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 24, on 14 counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, two counts of forcible touching, and two counts of sexual abuse, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said.

“A relaxing massage turned threatening and disturbing when this defendant allegedly used his massage table as a means to victimize clients,” said Smith.

According to the indictment and investigation, in January, Leung, whose wife is believed to be the owner of O Spa, in Garden City, met with the victim for a scheduled massage.

During the massage, Leung allegedly reached his hands over the victim’s shoulders and touched her breast inappropriately.

The victim tried to cover herself, but Leung allegedly continued touching the victim. Leung was practicing unlicensed at the time of the incident, the DA's Office said.

Leung was arrested by the Garden City Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

In early March of 2021, an undercover operation was initiated at O Spa by NCDA and the Garden City Police Department.

During the operation, captured on video recording, Leung was seen continuing to practice massage without a license and was arrested again.

NCDA and the Garden City Police Department continued to investigate and identified at least 10 additional victims who received a massage from Leung, who was practicing unlicensed, between November 2020 and January.

Leung allegedly inappropriately touched the breast of one of these additional victims in December 2020.

Leung faces a maximum sentence of up to 4 years in prison on each of the 14 counts of unauthorized practice of a profession.

If you believe you have been the victim of Sut-Ho Leung, please contact the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.

