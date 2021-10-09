Contact Us
Long Island Man Wins $1 Million NY Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Marcellus Benson
Marcellus Benson Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Marcellus Benson, of Bellmore in Nassau County, claimed the top prize in the lottery's Bacon scratch-off game, the New York Lottery reported on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

He purchased his ticket at Kings Freeport Car Care, located at 301 West Merrick Rd. in Freeport.

The New York Lottery said Benson received his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings.

As of Tuesday, two top prizes remained on the Bacon ticket, NY Lottery said.

