Long Island Man Sentenced For Killing Mother

A Long Island man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for stabbing his mother dozens of times and assaulting his father over a workplace argument turned deadly, authorities announced.

Syosset resident Ian Kazer, age 31, was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a trial for his mother’s killing and the attempted murder of his father at his parents’ home in 2019.

Kazer was convicted in June in a bench trial of manslaughter, attempted murder, assault, and grand larceny. He was sentenced on Monday, July 19, acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said.

According to Smith, in March 2019, Kazer, who lived in his parent’s home in Syosset, began stealing gift cards from his job at a local Target and used the cards to purchase and send electronics – including a television – to his home.

Kazer had initially told his parents that he had won a $500 gift card from work, but on March 20, 2019, Kazer was fired from his job and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court for stealing more than $2,500 from the workplace.

When he told his parents that he was fired and due to appear in court, it led to an argument, though it ended amicably and Kazer agreed to hire a lawyer and return the stolen items.

Instead, Smith said that later that same night when Kazer’s father left to pick up a pizza for dinner, at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Kazer approached his mother at the kitchen table and stabbed her 47 times – in the head, throat, chest, and hands. Kazer then took off his bloodied clothes and covered his mother’s body with a blanket.

When his father returned home, Kazer attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest, though he was able to wrestle the knife away from his son, who fled the scene on foot.

Kazer was found by police approximately a mile away from his parents’ home and he was placed under arrest.

Smith said that Frances Kazer was transported to Nassau University Medical Center and pronounced dead. The father was treated for his injuries

“Ian Kazer’s parents tried to help him after he was fired and arrested for stealing from his job. But that evening, in a fit of rage, the defendant attacked and killed his own mother and tried to kill his father,” Smith said. “This case was and continues to be a true tragedy.”

