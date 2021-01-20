Long Island Man Sentenced For Fatal Ambulette Crash

A Long Island man has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for driving drunk and crashing into an ambulette in 2019, killing the patient inside, a retired NYPD detective.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said on Tuesday, Jan. 19, that Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia, age 29, of Locust Valley, was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

“Drunk drivers kill innocent people. The Motherway family has lost two members in two separate crashes 10 years apart because of DWI drivers and my heart goes out to them,” Singas said.

“Timothy Motherway was killed in March 2009 and today the driver who killed Timothy’s father, retired NYPD detective Denis Motherway, was sentenced," she added.

The crash took place around 11:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, when Gutierrez-Garcia was driving a 1997 Cadillac sedan eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in Glen Cove when he struck a private ambulette driving southbound on Walnut Avenue.

The force of the crash caused the ambulette, which was transporting Denis Motherway, 85, to Glen Cove Hospital, to overturn.

Further investigation revealed that Gutierrez-Garcia had a blood alcohol concentration of .22, approximately two hours after the crash.

Gutierrez-Garcia did not sustain any injuries during the crash, while his front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries.

The EMT inside the ambulette suffered serious physical injuries, while the driver of the ambulette suffered minor injuries.

Denis Motherway later died of injuries suffered during the crash.

Motherway was a retired NYPD detective whose son, Timothy Motherway, was also killed in a drunk driving crash in March 2009.

