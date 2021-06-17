Contact Us
Long Island Man Lured, Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Cecilio Viera-Viera
Cecilio Viera-Viera Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Long Island man was arrested for luring and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, authorities announced on Thursday, June 17.

Cecilio Viera-Viera, age 21, of Freeport, met the girl on social media and lured her through conversations and interactions to meet him in person on Friday, June 4, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Viera-Viera met the girl in Jersey City and lured her into his car, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Viera-Viera was arrested Wednesday at his home just after 5 p.m. without incident on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, luring and enticing, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Jersey City Police Department and the Freeport Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

