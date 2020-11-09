Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Indicted For Sex Trafficking Teen Victim For Nearly A Year

Zak Failla
A Baldwin man was arrested for alleged sex trafficking.
A Long Island man has been charged for alleged sex trafficking involving a teenager in various hotels for nearly a year.

Baldwin resident Jordan McCormick was indicted by a grand jury this week for allegedly trafficking a teen across Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Brooklyn between September last year and June this year.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that beginning in September last year, McCormick allegedly trafficked his victim to various hotels.

It is further alleged that McCormick physically abused the teenager and drugged her so that she could stay awake to make more money for him. Singas said McCormick is accused of profiting from acts of prostitution by the victim.

McCormick, 29, was arrested by Nassau County Police on Wednesday, Sept. 9. He was charged with three counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of promoting prostitution. Singas said that she requested McCormick be remanded and bail was set at $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

“For nearly a year, Jordan McCormick allegedly drugged and physically abused a young woman in order to sell her for sex for his own profit,” Singas said. “Sex traffickers intentionally target vulnerable young people by luring them with false promises of safety, security, and a feeling of belonging.”

If convicted, McCormick faces up to 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Sept. 18. 

