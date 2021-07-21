Long Island Man Admits To Manslaughter In Wife’s Strangulation

A 61-year-old Long Island man is expected to spend more than two decades behind bars after admitting to strangling his homebound wife to death after an argument over the condition of their home, authorities announced.

Merrick resident John Gerges pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision at his next court appearance in September.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said that early on Feb. 22, 2020, Gerges strangled his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, inside their Merrick home following a 3 a.m. verbal altercation over the cleanliness of their home that turned physical.

Smith noted that Marvat Gerges was homebound with severe arthritis at the time she was strangled to death.

Marvat Gerges was found in the guest bedroom of her Merrick home laying on a bed with marks around her neck by the couple’s adult son at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 last year, when he returned home from work as a security guard in Queens.

The son called 911 immediately and she was later pronounced dead at the home.

At the time the body was found by their son, Smith said that Gerges wasn’t home and didn’t return home until the following morning when he was questioned and arrested by Nassau County Police investigators.

“John Gerges brutally strangled his frail wife after a petty argument and fled the home leaving their adult son to find her body in her bed,” Smith said. “The defendant returned to the house the following day, was apprehended and, by this plea, will be held responsible for this act of ultimate domestic violence.”

