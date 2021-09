A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following an hours-long investigation after a serious crash.

The lanes were closed eastbound in Plainview between exits 45 and 48 from around 5 a.m. to just before 12:30 p,m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Nassau County Police are expected to release details on the crash shortly.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.