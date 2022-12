This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61.

Suffolk County Police announced around 5:45 p.m. that the lanes reopened.

