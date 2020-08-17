Long Island Couple Charged With Throwing Feces, Shooting Pellet Gun Across Neighbor’s Yard

A Long Island couple was charged with harassment, criminal tampering and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing feces and shooting a pellet gun, causing a neighbor to live in fear for years, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced.

Singas said the victim, a single mother of a 2-year-old child, moved into her Valley Stream home while pregnant in April 2017 and immediately began to be harassed, allegedly by the defendants.

The alleged harassment, which included shooting pellet guns across her yard and throwing feces onto her lawn continued until July 2020.

John McEneaney, 57, of Valley Stream, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 17 on charges of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the first degree. He faces a maximum of one year in jail if convicted of the top count.

Mindy Canarick, 53, of Valley Stream, was also arrested Monday on charges of criminal tampering in the third degree. She faces a maximum of three months in jail if convicted of the top count.

They were both arraigned Monday and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on Friday, Oct. 9. At prosecutors’ request, an order of protection was issued by the judge.

"Today, following a comprehensive review," Singas said, "investigators from my office arrested and charged these defendants because of a pattern of intolerable conduct that cannot be left unchecked.

"I hope that this prosecution, and the order of protection issued today, afford (the victim) and her daughter the security they deserve, and I am grateful to the advocates and leaders who collaborated with our office throughout this investigation.”

John McEneaney allegedly, as a form of harassment to annoy or alarm the victim, shot pellet guns repeatedly across the victim’s lawn, from April 2017 until July 2020, striking a nearby street sign at least 20 times, Singas said.

The victim said that she has been fearful that she or her young daughter would be hit by a pellet, at least four of which were found on her lawn.

Additionally, after returning home from an overnight shift as a registered nurse on May 30, 2019, the victim allegedly observed Canarick, John McEneaney’s girlfriend, drop dog feces onto her property.

