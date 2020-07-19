Long Island Beaches Close After Reaching Maximum Capacity

With thousands flocking to Long Island beaches amid the searing heat, several have closed on Sunday, July 19 after reaching maximum capacity.

Those beaches, all in Nassau County, are Nickerson Beach, Lido West Beach and Lido Mushroom Beach in Lido Beach and Point Lookout located in Hempstead.

All the closures came before noontime Sunday.

