Lindenhurst Man Dies After Falling Into Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who fell into a canal on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Department officers responded to a call of a man in the canal in Lindenhurst behind a residence on the 900 block of Pacific St., at around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

The man, identified as Don Seddio, age 65, of Lindenhurst, was pulled from the water.

Seddio was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives believe Seddio may have suffered a medical event.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

