LI Correction Officer Nabbed For Smuggling Contraband Into Jail, DA Says

A Long Island corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband, including cigarettes and lighters, into an area correction center in exchange for bribes.

Harris Ferro, age 35, who faces up to seven years in prison, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 20, on a 22-count indictment, said acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

“Officers who accept bribes and compromise the integrity of their position for personal financial gain threaten the safety of their fellow officers and undermine the County’s correction system,” said Smith.

According to the indictment, between January and February, Ferro on five separate occasions allegedly smuggled cigarettes into the Nassau County Correctional Center (NCCC) in East Meadow and sold them to an inmate.

In each incident, a third person allegedly transferred money electronically to Ferro.

Once he received the money, according to the charges, Ferro brought the cigarettes into the jail and sold them to an inmate for a sum of $100.

On two occasions, Ferro allegedly brought the inmate a disposable lighter. Inmates at the center are not permitted to smoke or be in possession of cigarettes or any other incendiary devices.

Ferro began his employment as a correction officer at NCCC in August 2014.

He was charged with:

Five counts of receiving a bribe;

Seven counts of promoting prison contraband;

Five counts of official misconduct;

Five counts of conspiracy.

Ferro is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 24.

