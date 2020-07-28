Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Latest Long Island Shark Sighting Shuts Down Swimming At Jones Beach

Zak Failla
Jones Beach
Jones Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The latest shark sighting off a Long Island shore has temporarily shut down a stretch of Jones Beach to swimmers.

New York State Park officials announced that there had been a shark sighting on Tuesday, July 28 near Jones beach, prompting lifeguards to clear swimmers out of East Atlantic Beach.

It is the latest shark sighting on Long Island, which has seen multiple cases in the past 24 hours.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that a shark was also spotted at Jones Beach Field 6 at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately five miles from Nickerson Beach, which has been temporarily closed to swimming and additional visitors.

Curran said the county will continue to evaluate the situation as the day goes on.

Additional sightings were reported at Lido Beach West Long Beach, and Point Lookout, which led to swimming being prohibited at multiple Long Island beaches this week.

