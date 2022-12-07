Lane Closures Planned On Stretches Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk County

State officials announced several upcoming lane closures on the Long Island Expressway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect closures on the LIE in Suffolk County to facilitate bridge and highway maintenance operations.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the westbound HOV and left lanes are set to be closed at Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.

The eastbound lanes are set to be closed and detoured onto South Service Road between Exit 49 (State Route 110) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9.

