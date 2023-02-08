Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Approaching Front Will Bring Rain, Heavy Wind Gusts Ahead Of Coastal Storm: Here's Timing
News

Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Centereach Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know Them? Police on Long Island are asking for identifying two men wanted for allegedly using stolen credit cards.
Know Them? Police on Long Island are asking for identifying two men wanted for allegedly using stolen credit cards. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards.

The incident took place in Centereach on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at a Walmart.

The two men purchased items from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, using credit cards that were stolen earlier that day, said the Suffolk County Police. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.