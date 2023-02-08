Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Centereach Store

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards.

The incident took place in Centereach on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at a Walmart.

The two men purchased items from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, using credit cards that were stolen earlier that day, said the Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

