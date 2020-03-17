Know Him? Police Search For Suspect In Luring Incident Involving 9-Year-Old Boy

Contact Us
Breaking News: First Long Island COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed In Suffolk County
Zak Failla
A 9-year-old boy walking to school on Long Island was approached by a man who attempted to lure him into his vehicle, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives said that the boy was walking to school on Park Avenue near the intersection of New York Avenue in New Cassel at shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, when he was approached by a grown man.

Police said that the unknown man, driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan approached him and attempted to lure the child in his vehicle. The boy refused to comply, running away toward the school, where he told his teacher and mother, who alerted police.

The man was described as being Hispanic with a beard. At the time of the luring incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gold chain.

The investigation into the luring incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding it has been asked to anonymously contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

