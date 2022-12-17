Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Yaphank Armed Robbery Suspect

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station.

The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man, armed with a gun entered the Speedway, demanded cash from the clerk, and stole a cash register.

The man then fled northbound in a dark-colored compact SUV with no front plate, police said.

He was described as being around 40 years old, with short shaved brown hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black mask over his lower face.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

