Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card To Make Purchases In Amityville

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who allegedly used a stolen credit card that was taken from an unlocked vehicle earlier this month.

In Copiague, police said that a wallet containing a credit card was stolen from an unlocked car on Great Neck Road between Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the credit card was then later used to make purchases at 7-Eleven on Merrick Road in Amityville.

The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear how much was charged to the stolen card.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen wallet has been asked to contact Suffolk County First Squad Police detectives at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

