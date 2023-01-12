Contact Us
Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for an alleged burglary.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items.

The incident took place in Greenlawn in December.

Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and stole a gold Cartier ring, a Dell Latitude 7490 Intel Core laptop, a Google Pixelbook, and a 13-inch 2012 Apple Macbook Pro. 

The items are valued at approximately $4,020.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS (8477), or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

