Know Him? Centereach Stolen Truck Thief On Loose

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police in Suffolk County are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a truck from a Centereach parking lot last year.

The man allegedly a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot of 7-Eleven, located at 1740 Route 25, at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The keys to the truck were left inside the vehicle, the Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

