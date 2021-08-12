Contact Us
Jaws Dropping: Shark Sighting Off Long Island Beach Leads To Limited Swimming

Zak Failla
A shark was spotted off Lido Beach.
A shark was spotted off Lido Beach. Photo Credit: Andrea Bohl / Pixabay

Swimmers at some South Shore beaches on Long Island were forced out of the water after lifeguards spotted a shark looming near the shoreline, officials said.

A six-foot-long shark was spotted at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 approximately 25 yards off Lido Beach, according to Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

In response, as a precaution, swimmers were pulled out of the water at Point Lookout, Lido Beach, and Nickerson Beach temporarily. Lifeguard and jet ski patrols were also called to the area to determine when the coast was clear.

By mid-afternoon, the swimmers were permitted back in the water up to their waist at Point Lookout and Lido Beach, and knee-deep at Nickerson Beach.

While it was a bummer for beachgoers trying to beat the heat during the current spike in temperatures, but Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tried to put a positive spin on it, noting that it was the 20th shark sighting of the summer, already more than at this point last year.

Laura Curran on Twitter

Twitter/@NassauExecutive

“Sink your teeth into this: today's shark (with a shark emoji) sighting off Lido Beach marks the 20th confirmed sighting off Nassau's beaches so far this summer,” she posted on her official Twitter account. "That's three more than what Nassau recorded at the same point last year. That's JAW(s) dropping."

