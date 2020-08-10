Isaias Power Outage Update: New Breakdown Of Most-Affected Long Island Locales

Thousands on Long Island remain without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the East Coast.

As of 9:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 45,621 of PSEG Long Island’s 1,162,445 customers remained without power six days after the storm toppled trees, limbs, and power lines.

In Suffolk County, 22,795 of PSEG’s 638,022 customers were without power, while 22,736 of its 488,488 Nassau County customers were still reporting outages.

PSEG officials said that “the damage to many of these circuits is extensive, and as these individual damage spots are assessed, estimated restoration times will be refined.”

PSEG Long Island took on an additional 1,000 workers and have more than 5,000 line-workers, tree trimmers, and other personnel who have been working in 16-hour shifts, with more workers expected to pitch in this week.

In Suffolk, outages were still reported in:

Huntington: 5,901;

Smithtown: 5,296;

Babylon: 3,602;

Islip: 3,238;

Riverhead: 351;

Southold: 148;

Southampton: 106;

East Hampton: 29;

Shelter Island: 28.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

In Nassau, outages were still reported in:

Oyster Bay: 9,084;

North Hempstead: 8,431;

Hempstead: 5,221.

The estimated time of restoration was listed as 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“PSEG Long Island continues to work around the clock to repair the extensive damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, it expects to have most customers restored by end of today, with some jobs moving into Monday,” the company posted late on Sunday.

“The backbone of the system — transmission lines and substations — has been restored, and we are hard at work restoring the distribution system that serves our neighborhoods.“

