Investigation Continues After 56-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash, Police Report

Police are continuing investigating after a 56-year-old man died in a crash on Long Island.
The Nassau County Police Department reported that the crash happened in Bethpage at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

Police said Angelo Leto, of Bellmore, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson south on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway near the Hempstead Turnpike when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane. Police said Leto lost control of the motorcycle and hit another barrier barrel and a barrier truck.

Leto was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

NCPD said the motorcycle was brake and safety checked, and the investigation is ongoing.

