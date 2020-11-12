IDs Released For Two Killed In Separate Meadowbrook Parkway Crashes

The identities have been released for the two people killed in separate crashes that happened just over an hour apart on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

The first crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 north of M6 in the town of Hempstead.

Danyel Saint-Louis, age 17, of Freeport, was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, struck the center median, and came to rest on the right shoulder, state police said.

Two vehicles stopped to help Saint-Louis, with multiple occupants exiting those vehicles, according to police.

While standing outside their vehicles, a fourth vehicle traveling northbound struck two of the pedestrians, then one of the parked vehicles and the center median, said police.

Saint-Louis was also outside his vehicle and was struck by a fifth vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Saint-Louis died at the scene, according to police.

Five others were transported to Nassau University Medical Center, one of the pedestrians with serious injuries.

The second crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the parkway southbound between exits M7 and M8 in Hempstead.

A vehicle, driven by Jake Lonigro, 17, of Merrick, was traveling northbound on the parkway.

Lonigro then lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center median into the southbound lanes, and struck a van head-on, driven by Jagdeo Ramdayal, 70, of Elmont, said police.

Ramdayal’s vehicle then struck a third vehicle that was also traveling southbound.

Ramdayal died on the scene.

His passenger was transported to Mt. Sinai and South Nassau Communities Hospital with serious physical injuries.

Both collisions are still under investigation and the state police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

