IDs Released For Those Involved In Fatal Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

The identities have been released for those involved in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 17S in Hempstead.

A preliminary investigation has determined a 2015 Jeep was traveling westbound when a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, also traveling westbound, rear-ended the Jeep, according to New York State Police.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest in the westbound lanes, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, now identified as Terry H. Rivens, age 55, of Jamaica, died at the scene.

The operator and passenger of the Malibu, Saybien K. Barron, age 21, of Hempstead, and Latrell K. Adams, age 21, of Selden, respectively, were transported to NYU Winthrop Hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Anyone with information please call State Police at 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

