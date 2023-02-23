Contact Us
IDs Now Released For Both Men Killed In Wrong-Way West Babylon Crash

Michael Mashburn
Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on Route 109 near Platt Avenue in West Babylon on Wednesday morning, Feb. 22.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

The identities have now been released for both men killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, with reports of a two-car crash in West Babylon, on Route 109 near Platt Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that 63-year-old Frank Motta, of Babylon, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 109 when he struck an oncoming BMW head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

A 79-year-old passenger in the BMW, identified as Fernando Goncalves, of West Babylon, was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, according to police.

Goncalves' 49-year-old daughter, who was driving the BMW at the time, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

