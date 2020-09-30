ID Released For Suffolk County Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On LIE

The identity has been released of a man who was killed after being struck by a car overnight on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8:50 p.m. in Jericho.

A 67-year-old man was operating a 2020 Nissan Sentra traveling westbound in the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane of the expressway by the vicinity of Exit 41, when he struck the man walking in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, now ID'd as Sayem Shahrier, 24, of Lake Ronkonkoma, suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and remained at the scene.

A vehicle safety check was conducted at the scene and released to the operator.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

