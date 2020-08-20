ID Released For Person Killed After Truck Driver Crashes Into Five Vehicles On Long Island

The identity has been released of a man killed after a 33-year-old impaired man driving a bucket truck plowed into five stopped vehicles, then fatally struck a cyclist before being involved in a head-on collision, police said

The string of crashes began around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, in East Garden City.

While driving southbound on Merchants Concourse, Matthew Mummaw, of Jacksonville, Florida struck five vehicles that were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Corporate Drive, Nassau County Police said.

Mummaw continued southbound on Merchants Concourse where he struck the bicyclist at the Meadowbrook Parkway overpass, according to police.

The bicyclist has now been ID'd as Erik Canales, 38, of Hempstead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mummaw then made a right hand turn onto Stewart Avenue where he was involved in a head-on collision with two more vehicles before finally coming to a stop, said police.

Mummaw was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Mummaw was charged with:

second-degree manslaughter,

second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

second-degree reckless endangerment

leaving the Scene of an Incident,

two charges of driving while ability impaired,

reckless endangerment,

reckless driving,

multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned at a later date when medically practical, according to police.

