ID Released For Man Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash

The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened on the westbound side in the area of Exit 31 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Two motorcycles and two vehicles were involved in the crash, state police said.

The victim, David Torres, age 45, of Hempstead, was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck the rear of a 2019 Jeep and was ejected, state police said.

Torres was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

One other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not injured, police said.

The collision is still under investigation and the state police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

