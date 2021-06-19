Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Injured In Shooting On Busy Suffolk County Roadway
News

ID Released For Man Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened on the westbound side in the area of Exit 31 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Two motorcycles and two vehicles were involved in the crash, state police said.

The victim, David Torres, age 45, of Hempstead, was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck the rear of a 2019 Jeep and was ejected, state police said.

Torres was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

One other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not injured, police said.

The collision is still under investigation and the state police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.