ID Released For Man Killed In Long Island House Fire

The identity has been released of a man who was killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

The blaze began around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in Bethpage at 454 Farm Ranch Road East.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, Nassau County Police said.

The blaze was extinguished by the Bethpage Fire Department.

A short time later, the sole occupant in the house was recovered and at 3:08 a.m., pronounced dead and transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man has been identified as 65-year-old John R. Quevedo, Nassau County Police said on Monday morning, Sept. 21

No further injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad, Fire Marshall, Crime Scene Section and the Eighth Squad also responded to the scene.

The fire is currently deemed non-suspicious and under investigation.

