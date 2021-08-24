Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed After Falling Through Garage Roof On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
The identity has been released of a man who died after falling through a Long Island municipal garage where he was working.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a stretch of Sweet Hollow Road in Oyster Bay just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The man, now identified as Felix Chicas, age 56, of Brentwood, was working at the Town of Oyster Bay garage at 101 Sweet Hollow Road when he fell through, suffering severe body trauma in the fall, said police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

