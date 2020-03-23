Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

ID Released For 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Long Island Residence

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a Long Island residence.
A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a Long Island residence. Photo Credit: File

A 19-year-old woman who was found dead inside a Long Island residence has been identified.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for an aided person located at a residence in Hempstead on Harriman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman, now identified as Maria D. Rodriguez–Perez, dead.

A 26-year-old man at the scene was transported to Mercy hospital for treatment.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.