Huntington Chiropractor Admits To $1 Million Health Care Fraud

A New York chiropractor has admitted to fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million in insurance payouts for services that were never provided.

Long Island resident Peter Adamczack, age 65, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to health care fraud Monday, Aug. 15, in federal court in Central Islip.

Prosecutors said Adamczack, a licensed chiropractor in East Meadow, submitted over $1 million in fraudulent acupuncture claims to a private insurance company between 2016 and 2020.

Adamczack was not licensed to perform acupuncture, but claimed that the services were provided by an unaffiliated acupuncturist who leased office space from him, prosecutors said.

The fraudulent claims resulted in $994,838 in reimbursements from the private insurance company, which were paid to its beneficiaries. The money was then delivered to Adamczack, according to prosecutors.

In one case, a beneficiary who was a relative of Adamczack deposited reimbursement checks to their personal bank account and kept the money, prosecutors said.

“Adamczak bilked an insurance company for acupuncture services that he never performed, brazenly lying in order to line his own pockets with money that he did not earn,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“As a healthcare professional, Adamczak was required to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, and failed both miserably.”

Adamczak is expected to be sentenced at a future court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.