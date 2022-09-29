Contact Us
Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Huntington Station Bicyclist In Melville, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the hit-and-run crash.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash took place in Melville around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Melville on Route 110.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 27-year-old Huntington Station man was riding a bicycle southbound in the right lane of Route 110, approaching Hazel Court, when a southbound vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle.

The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

