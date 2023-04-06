Contact Us
High-End Heist: Trio Nabs $31K In Handbags From Huntington Station Louis Vuitton

Michael Mashburn
Police are seeking tips after three people stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of handbags from the Louis Vuitton store at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Feb. 22.
Police are seeking tips after three people stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of handbags from the Louis Vuitton store at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Feb. 22. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are seeking tips after three people stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of handbags from a Louis Vuitton store on Long Island.

The theft occurred Feb. 22 in Huntington Station, at the Walt Whitman Shops, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said two women and a man stole seven handbags valued at approximately $31,000.

The trio then fled in a 2014 Chevy Impala with New Jersey license plate E77-PEM. The vehicle was reportedly driven by a fourth suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

