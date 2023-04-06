High-End Heist: Trio Nabs $31K In Handbags From Huntington Station Louis Vuitton

Police are seeking tips after three people stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of handbags from a Louis Vuitton store on Long Island.

The theft occurred Feb. 22 in Huntington Station, at the Walt Whitman Shops, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said two women and a man stole seven handbags valued at approximately $31,000.

The trio then fled in a 2014 Chevy Impala with New Jersey license plate E77-PEM. The vehicle was reportedly driven by a fourth suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

