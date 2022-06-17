Hampton Bays Man Nabbed For Stealing Lottery Tickets From Work, Police Say

A Long Island employee has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in New York State lottery tickets from his employer.

The incident took place in Southhampton at the Speedway gas station on Saturday, June 11.

Luis Mario Diaz Jr., age 23, of Hampton Bays, an employee of the Speedway gas station was arrested on Saturday, following a report of more than $1,000 in scratch-off lottery missing, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.

An investigation revealed that Diaz was removing the scratch-offs from the stack, without paying for them at the business located at County Road 39, Ralph said.

Diaz was charged with grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 29.

