Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Killed In Fiery Crash
News

Fundraiser Created For Funeral Of 24-Year-Old Killed In Suffolk County Crash

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A GoFundMe created for Christian Valero's funeral has raised $2,545 of its $12,000 goal as of Monday, Dec. 13.
A GoFundMe created for Christian Valero's funeral has raised $2,545 of its $12,000 goal as of Monday, Dec. 13. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the funeral of a 24-year-old Long Island man who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

A GoFundMe that was created for the funeral of Christian Valero, of Central Islip, has raised $2,545 of its $12,000 goal as of Monday, Dec. 13. 

"Sadly, today i lost the love of my life me and family are devastated," Karina Benitez, the creator of the GoFundMe, wrote.

Benitez said all the funds raised will help pay for Valero's funeral.

Valero died in a single-vehicle crash in Central Islip at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Police reported that his car traveled into a wooded area and struck a tree.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.