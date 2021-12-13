Fundraiser Created For Funeral Of 24-Year-Old Killed In Suffolk County Crash

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the funeral of a 24-year-old Long Island man who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

A GoFundMe that was created for the funeral of Christian Valero, of Central Islip, has raised $2,545 of its $12,000 goal as of Monday, Dec. 13.

"Sadly, today i lost the love of my life me and family are devastated," Karina Benitez, the creator of the GoFundMe, wrote.

Benitez said all the funds raised will help pay for Valero's funeral.

Valero died in a single-vehicle crash in Central Islip at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Police reported that his car traveled into a wooded area and struck a tree.

