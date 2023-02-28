Fugitive Who Sexually Exploited Child Busted Visiting Inmate At Yaphank Jail, Police Say

A fugitive wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child is behind bars after he was busted while trying to visit an inmate locked up at a Long Island jail.

Gabriel Kantrow, age 32, was arrested outside the Suffolk County jail in Yaphank on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kantrow was a passenger in a vehicle that arrived at the facility on Saturday to visit an inmate.

When the sheriff’s deputy manning the security booth requested identification from everyone inside the car, they learned that Kantrow had an arrest warrant out of Adams County, Colorado. He was arrested without incident.

The warrant alleges that Kantrow exploited a minor by enticing them to engage in sexual conduct on video.

Kantrow is expected to be extradited back to Colorado to face the charge.

