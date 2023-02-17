Friend Stabs Huntington Station Man To Death, Slashes Victim's Wife When She Tries To Help: DA

A man stabbed his longtime friend to death and then slashed the victim’s wife when she tried saving her husband in a vicious attack on Long Island, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Huntington Station were called Thursday, Feb. 16, with reports of an altercation outside a home near Oakwood Road, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

By the time officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Roque Cisneros and his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their home.

Investigators said prior to the stabbings, Cisneros' wife had witnessed her husband in an altercation with their longtime friend, 53-year-old Candelario Cordova, of Huntington Station.

When she looked out her window, she saw that Cisneros was seated in the front passenger seat of an SUV and Cordova was trying to get him out of the vehicle, she told police.

Cordova eventually drove away with Cisneros inside the SUV and she followed in her own car, the woman told investigators. When they turned the corner onto Oakwood Road, Cordova allegedly stopped the SUV and retrieved a long knife from the trunk.

According to prosecutors, Cordova then opened the passenger side door and began stabbing Cisneros repeatedly. When the victim’s wife tried to intervene, Cordova allegedly began slashing and stabbing her.

The attack finally ended when several passing drivers stopped and subdued Cordova until Suffolk County Police arrived. Officers reportedly found the knife used in the attacks at the scene.

Cisneros suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said. His wife was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of her wounds.

“This defendant allegedly murdered his friend and was savagely attacking his friend’s wife when she tried to save her husband’s life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the Cisneros family as we prosecute this defendant for this horrendous crime.”

Cordova was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Feb. 17. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the killing.

Cordova is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, March 6.

