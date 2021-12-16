Former Long Island Doctor Sentenced For Causing OD Deaths Of Two Patients

A former doctor on Long Island who illegally sold oxycodone to two patients who suffered fatal overdose will spend decades in prison for distributing the drug.

Merrick resident Michael Belfiore, age 58, who previously practiced osteopathic medicine in Nassau County, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the illegal distribution of oxycodone that caused two deaths and for selling to an undercover detective.

In addition to his prison sentence, Belfiore was also ordered to forfeit $7,270 in fees that he took from the two patients and undercover detective, and pay $17,000 in restitution based upon costs associated with the overdose deaths that he caused.

US Attorney Breon Peace said that Belfiore distributed oxycodone outside of the usual course of professional practice and for illegitimate non-medical purposes.

Although oxycodone is commonly prescribed in five-milligram tablets, the trial evidence showed that Belfiore wrote thousands of 30-milligram prescriptions for oxycodone in quantities of up to 180 pills per month.

At his five-week trial, it was determined that on Feb. 28, 2013, Belfiore gave an illegal prescription for 120 30mg oxycodone pills to 42-year-old Edward Martin. Days later, Peace said that Martin overdosed and died in his bed after snorting the oxycodone obtained from Belfiore’s prescription.

Peace said that later, on April 12, 2013, Belfiore gave an illegal prescription for 150 30 mg oxycodone pills to 32-year-old John Ubaghs, who died of an overdose the following day at an area hospital.

The investigation into Belfiore led to him dispensing six prescriptions of oxycodone between March 2013 and August 2013 to an undercover detective with the Nassau County Police Department’s Vice Squad.

As part of the scheme, Belfiore created fake medical charts to justify those prescriptions and during office meetings with the undercover detective, Belfiore’s “treatment” consisted of a discussion of the defendant’s trip to San Diego and his interest in helicopters, yachts, and cigarette boats.

“In violation of his oath to do no harm, Belfiore intentionally distributed highly addictive and potentially lethal opioids in dosages and quantities that resulted in the overdose deaths of two of his patients,” Peace said.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that this Office and its law enforcement partners will fight the opioid epidemic and seek serious punishment for medical professionals like Belfiore who betray their profession and use their prescription pads to further addiction, rather than as a tool to heal.”

Peace noted that Belfiore’s medical license has since lapsed and he is no longer practicing medicine.

