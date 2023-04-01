First Youth Suicide Prevention Center On LI Celebrates Grand Opening In Riverhead

A new program aimed at reducing suicide among teens and young adults was officially launched on Long Island.

On Thursday, March 30, in Riverhead, RISE Life Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest venture in a long line of aid-related programs: the first youth suicide prevention center on Long Island, formally dubbed the RISE Life Services Suicide Prevention and Enrichment Experience.

“I want to call it a happy occasion because we’re starting a program that’s going to make a difference,” said Executive Director Charles Evdos at the ceremony.

“But I’m also sad…I’m sad because of the suicide rates on Long Island.”

RISE Life Services was one of five programs provided with a $1 million grant from the state of New York to start the center, which Evdos clarified is a trial program.

Besides setting up a hotline for young adults to call in times of need, RISE’s website states that team members will actively engage and connect with “Suffolk County's identified vulnerable at-risk youth and young adults” to provide support, wellness strategies, and mental health services.

The CDC reports that, as of 2020, one death by suicide occurs every 11 minutes.

In young adults, nearly 20% of high school students reported serious thoughts about suicide to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

RISE Life Services hopes it can help reduce that number.

“Our hope is that the outcomes are great,” Evdos said.

Those in need of mental health support can call (631) 508-2202 to access the RISE Life Services hotline.

If you are experiencing a crisis, you can also call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

