Fatal Crash: Man Walking His Bicycle Struck On West Babylon Street

A man walking his bicycle was struck and killed by a car in an early morning crash on Long Island.

Emergency crews in West Babylon were called at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 with reports of a crash on Railroad Avenue west of Cedarwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim, who was not identified, was walking westbound on Railroad Avenue when he was hit by a Toyota Camry. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old driver was not injured, police said. Investigators impounded his vehicle to undergo safety testing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152. All calls will stay confidential.

