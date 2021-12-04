Ex-State Employee From Long Island Indicted For Alleged Sick Leave, Timekeeping Schemes

A Long Island woman who worked as a state tax compliance agent has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the agency by collecting a salary while saying she was sick while working as a social worker and running a daycare.

Sabine Alexis, ag 46, of Baldwin, was indicted on Friday, Dec. 3, said Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith.

Alexis is also alleged to have submitted timesheets indicating she was working regular business hours with the tax agency, when the investigation revealed she was operating a daycare from her residence, working various internships, and completing coursework towards both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

She was charged with:

Grand larceny

Corrupting the government

Offering a false instrument for filing

Falsifying business records

If convicted on the top charge, Alexis faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment, between December 2019 and April 2020, Alexis, working as a tax compliance agent for DTF, allegedly submitted paperwork, including “Request for Sick Leave at Half Pay” documents, representing that she was unable to work due to a medical condition.

The investigation revealed that while she was collecting half-pay, she was hired by the Jewish Association Serving the Aging as a social worker and was allegedly engaging in full-time salaried employment with the agency.

Alexis allegedly submitted further paperwork with DTF extending her sick leave with DTF, collecting thousands of dollars to which she was not entitled, the indictment said.

In a separate earlier scheme, between August 2013 and July 2019, Alexis allegedly submitted falsified documents stating that she was working regular business hours for DTF when in fact she was engaged in other activities, including operating Laughter and Love Inc., a daycare that she ran out of her then-residence in Valley Stream; working in an in-person social work placement, participating in another social work placement and taking college courses, the indictment said.

